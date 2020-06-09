Former Deputy Chief Apologizes For Statements In Paper Article

He resigned last week after he was placed on unpaid suspension

FARGO, N.D. — Former Fargo Deputy Police Chief Todd Osmundson says a Forum article with him was wrong, but also that much of what was reported was his mistake.

Osmundson says the story should have been about him and not claims that there is racism in the police department.

He apologizes and says much of what he said in the story amounted to venting but says there should have been more clarity.

Forum editor Matt Von Pinnon says they stand behind their story.

Osmundson also says there is no truth to comments made by “OneFargo” and Black Lives Matter that Chief David Todd knew that he was undercover and gathering intelligence information during the downtown riot.

“It’s quoted that ‘deep seated bias that area officers have toward color’ again as you read that article you need to change that to say that sentence should state me, Todd Osmundon,” he said.

“We have many, many officers who have no color bias. I am the one who had no exposure through my 30 year career. I’m the one who did the deep seated bias and I threw our whole team under the bus.”

In a statement on Facebook, Chief Todd wrote that the men and women of the department only want to serve their community in the best manner possible.

He says they deeply care about their community and they feel hurt by some of the mischaracterizations of them.

Todd asks people to quote, “judge them (good or bad) on our ‘body of work'”.