Cities Area Transit to resume regular operations June 15

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Cities Area Transit will begin resuming all its regular operations on Monday, June 15.

Evening services will resume from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and fixed routes and Dial-A-Ride will also resume.

The Metro Transit Center in downtown Grand Forks will reopen to the public and fares on all services will be collected once again.

Transit riders are still encouraged to wear masks and socially distance for the time being.