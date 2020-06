All Honor Flights For 2020 Postponed

Some disappointing news for our war heroes waiting to take the next Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Honor Flight Network has postponed all trips for the 2020 flight season in response to COVID-19.

​

They say that those with questions about their individual trip should contact their local Honor Flight hub.

More than 23,000 veterans were given free trips to Washington, D.C. to see the monuments in their honor in 2019.