Camper A Total Loss From Fire In Lindenwood Park

FARGO, N.D. — A camper in Lindenwood park is called a total loss after a fire broke out.

Fargo Firefighters say they got the call around 9:26 pm on Thursday night for a fire call at 1905 Roger Maris Drive South.

The department says they arrived on the scene to find neighbors trying to battle the flames with garden hoses.

The department says they were quickly able to put out the fire.

Battalion Chief Jason Ness believes it is an accidental fire after a woman living in the camper had left a citronella candle unattended.

Ness says a woman and her dog lived in the unit.

Ness says there were no injuries and no estimate on the costs from fire damage.