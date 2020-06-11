Moorhead’s Independence Day Celebration to take place at Horizon Shores Park

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead business Association is going forward with Moorhead’s 4th of July celebration.

This year’s theme is being called, “Drive up, or Kick back and tune in.” The celebration will be at Horizon Shores located at 3801 24th Avenue South.

The Moorhead Business Administration has partnered with Radio FM Media to broadcast a special program that will correspond with the fireworks display. The program will allow residents to enjoy the fireworks from anywhere in the city.

More information about the event can be found at mhdmba.org.