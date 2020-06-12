Governor Walz extends peacetime emergency

The extended declaration will last until July 13.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz has extended the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.

The peacetime emergency declaration allows the state to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic strategically.

According to Gov. Walz, the declaration will protect Minnesotans against evictions and wage garnishments, provide expedited PPE shipments and will protect workers from unsafe conditions.

“Minnesotans’ health and safety is our top priority, and the actions we took over the last three months have saved lives. The peacetime emergency opens our toolbox, allowing us to take swift action as necessary to protect the health and well-being of our communities, businesses, and families. This pandemic is not over. We must continue to work together to put public health first,” Walz said.

The extended declaration will last until July 13 at which point Gov. Walz will either let the declaration expire or extend it further.