Robbery at West Fargo Jimmy John’s determined to be a false claim

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Police Department has determined that the supposed armed robbery at Jimmy John’s never happened.

After an investigation, police have confirmed there was no weapon and 29-year-old Camaron Starr and the reporting party conspired to falsely report the robbery.

Starr was arrested for conspiracy to commit theft and charges are pending for the reporting party.

Police are continuing to investigation the incident. No further information has been released.