Fargo Blues Festival Will Be Held in August

Organizers will be taking precautions for COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. — If you’ve been waiting for an event to actually take place this summer, here you go.

The 25th Annual Fargo Blues Festival will be held August 7 and 8 at Newman Outdoor Field.

Organizers will be taking precautions for COVID-19 and they say the open-air stadium will provide plenty of room for social distancing.

Three headliners are expected each day along with 40 food, beer and novelty booths.

Tickets will run you $40 for two days or $30 for one.

They are available at fargobluesfest.com and soon to be available at all FM Happy Harry’s, Hornbachers and Mothers Music.