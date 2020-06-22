Commission President Dardis issues statement to address racial inequality in West Fargo

Dardis plans to consult a third party to help community better understand how these issues affect people of color. He is asking the community to get involved in the discussion.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis made it clear that the city’s mission to become more inclusive will not end any time soon.

Dardis said that the events over the last few weeks have allowed him to recognize the racial inequalities that still exist in the community.

He plans to address these issues and come up with a plan over the next month on how the city can begin to solve them.

Dardis says there is a need for more discussion to better understand how people of color are affected in West Fargo.

“I have been involved in some of the meetings with OneFargo and Black Lives Matter and some of the issues they brought forward aren’t something that all the population is probably aware of,” said Dardis. “Part of their angst of what they deal with was news to me, quite honestly.”

Full Statement from Dardis:

On Friday, June 19, 2020, the City of West Fargo recognized Juneteenth Day. As a next step, I wanted to provide an update on my plan to address any continued discrimination and barriers to equality that exist in our community. During the next regularly scheduled West Fargo City Commission meeting Monday, July 6, 2020, I will be introducing a plan of action that will include seeking an outside consultant to help evaluate the current climate and develop a plan. I believe our best opportunity to achieve a genuine evaluation is to work with a third party with this expertise and an objective view. I have learned through the events of the past weeks that a requirement of moving forward is honest, sincere and meaningful face-to-face conversations to discuss these important and sensitive issues. Thoughtful consideration, intentional action and comprehensive support are also necessary to enact the changes needed to create a welcoming community. As I have been listening and learning, I have also realized that our review and plan of action needs to include all aspects of our community – government, business, religion, education, health care and residents. Therefore, I will also recommend reaching out to these sectors to participate in our efforts. I fully expect to continue the long-standing collaborative relationship we have with the cities of Fargo and Moorhead and any organizations and initiatives that have been leading this change as we all move through the process that is best for our community. I’d like to close with a request for help. If you would like to be involved in the community action plan, please go to https://www.westfargond. gov/FormCenter/Administrator- 17/Contact-Us-Next-Steps-189 a nd provide your name and contact information.