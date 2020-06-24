Alerus Center opens Wednesday and announces new events

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Alerus Center is reopening on Wednesday and has announced upcoming shows and events.

The box office and administrative offices will now be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The Alerus Center has announced a Movie in the Park-ing Lot on June 25 and an Anything Goes Sale-in the Park Lot on June 27.

Additional shows and events coming up include Luke Combs, Brantley Gilbert, River Cinema Grand Forks Comic Con, Def Leppard, Alice Cooper and more.

The Alerus Center said, “We’re ready to reopen with the City of Grand Forks offices knowing that COVID-19 precautions, as well as local and corporate recommendations and guidelines are being followed for guest and staff safety. We look forward to welcoming you back to Alerus Center!”

A full list of upcoming shows can be found here.