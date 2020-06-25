Two Great Plains Food Bank Youth Summer Meal sites now open in West Fargo

The Youth Summer Meals Program provided more than 6,700 meals for children in 2019.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The Great Plains Food Bank has kicked off its Youth Summer Meals Program, providing lunch or dinner to children throughout the summer.

Eight meal sites are set up in Jamestown, West Fargo and Enderlin. The sites will continue serving meals throughout July and some as late as August 19.

Each site will serve either lunch or dinner meals depending on the location.

Great Plains Food Bank Program Director Nancy Carriveau said, “We will always stay committed to the fight to end childhood hunger. Our Youth Summer Meals Program along with our BackPack Program and School Pantry Program are integral to our ability to provide needed food assistance to the 38 percent of individuals turning to the Great Plains Food Bank each year that are children. We are thankful to all the champions in each community hosting a Youth Summer Meals site this year and helping us to do all that we can to ensure no child goes hungry.”

The Youth Summer Meal sites in each city can be found below:

West Fargo

SouthSide Park (hosted by the West Fargo Education Foundation)

Operates June 1 until August 10

5-5:30 p.m. every Monday

Meadowridge Park (hosted by the West Fargo Education Foundation)

Operates June 1 until August 10

5:45-6:15 p.m. every Monday

JAMESTOWN

Two Rivers Activity Center (hosted by Jamestown Parks and Recreation)

Operates June 1 until August 19

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Nickeus Park (hosted by Jamestown Parks and Recreation)

Operates June 3 until July 31

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday through Friday

Leapaldt Park (hosted by Jamestown Parks and Recreation)

Operates June 3 until July 31

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday through Friday

Arts Park

Operates June 1 until August 13

11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Stutsman County Extension

Operates June 1 until August 19

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (no meals July 3)

ENDERLIN

First Lutheran Church

Operates June 2 until August 27

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday