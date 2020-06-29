Intense Heat Over the Weekend Has Caused Some Problems on the Roads in the Metro

FARGO, N.D. – 42nd Avenue in Fargo between 34th and 36th avenues South buckled Saturday afternoon and has been closed ever since.

The heat caused the pavement to heat up to near 120 degrees which then made it expand beyond its limits.

Fargo Public Works has been out repairing the stretch of road.

“I just know when pavement temperatures start getting around 120 degrees it needs to move a little bit, and when it decides to move too much we have an issue like we do right now,” says Fargo Public Works supervisor Lee Anderson.

The repairs on the road are expected to be finished on Tuesday.