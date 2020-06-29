Man charged in murder of Officer Cody Holte makes court appearance Monday

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A preliminary hearing for the man charged with Officer Cody Holte’s murder has been continued until August 7.

Forty-one-year-old Salamah Pendleton made a short appearance in court on Monday where Judge Don Hagar read the charges against him. Judge Hagar also noted that Pendleton was unconscious and hospitalized during an initial court appearance in May.

Pendleton is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, criminal mischief, terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

The murder charges carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment without parole and a fine of $20,000.

Bond for Pendleton is set at $1 million in cash.