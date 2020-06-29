Minnesota reaches milestone of 20,000 daily COVID-19 test capacity

The state has completed a total of 592,955 tests to date.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Minnesota has reached its goal of completing 20,000 COVID-19 tests daily.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the milestone during a press conference on Monday. Walz also said the state has completed a total of 592,955 tests to date.

The Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota were major components to reaching the goal. Both sites are not able to provide additional testing capacity to more than 265 health care organizations across the state.

Gov. Walz said, “We know when Minnesota comes together as one, we can achieve near-impossible tasks. I am proud of the Minnesota Department of Health’s partnership with Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, and our state’s health systems to expand our testing capacity, allow us to more accurately track the course of the infection, and keep all Minnesotans safe.”

The Mayo Clinic and the U of M are part of the state’s testing command center which helps health care providers when they need more testing capacity or when an outbreak occurs. The testing command center has helped with pop-up testing events in Duluth, Moorhead, St. James, Faribault, Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Gov. Walz first announced the state’s 20,000 daily test goal two months ago.