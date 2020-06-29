Two Wanted Men Both Spotted At Same Mahnomen Apartments
Both Men Were Arrested After Leaving With Other People
MAHNOMEN, Minn. — Two wanted suspects are taken into custody after a surveillance operation at Riverland Apartments in Mahnomen, Minnesota.
Deputies saw 30-year-old Charles Ortley get into a vehicle with two females on Saturday afternoon.
He was stopped and arrested on Highway 59.
Ortley is a suspect in a shooting in Minneapolis.
While the building was under surveillance they also spotted 18-year-old Ryan Pacheco of Pine River, who is a suspect in a stabbing in Naytahwaush on June 20.
Pacheco fled but hit a tire deflation device near Waubun and crashed near the elevator.
He ran along with one of his passengers but was soon captured and arrested.