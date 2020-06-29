WATCH LIVE: Gov. Walz to announce COVID-19 testing milestone

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz is holding a press conference to announce a COVID-19 testing milestone.

Walz will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, U of M Medical School Vice Dean for Research Tim Schacker and William Morice, President of Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology

According to the Department of Health, more than 592,000 tests have been completed.

Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers: 35,861 positive cases, 278 current hospitalizations, 31,225 people recovered and 1,435 deaths.