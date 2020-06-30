Mass Testing Event Ends Early In Grand Forks

The site reached it's testing capacity

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The latest COVID-19 mass testing event at Alerus Center in Grand Forks was shutdown around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, about an hour and a half early.

You can see in this snapshot a long line of vehicles lined up as people waited for the tests.

Officials had a goal of testing 1,000 people at this latest event, one of many being held across the state during the pandemic.

Results are expected within 24-72 hours.