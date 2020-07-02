Minnesota Governor Asked To Consider Face Mask Mandate

Governors in several states that are seeing rising numbers have mandated mask use

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Health experts are urging Gov. Tim Walz to require masks in public statewide amid concerns that the spike in coronavirus cases elsewhere could happen in Minnesota.

Governors in several states that are seeing rising numbers have mandated mask use.

Medical groups in Minnesota and the state Health Department are backing a mandate.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the evidence is increasingly clear that masks are effective.

While Minnesota has seen a slight uptick, driven partly by expanded testing, hospitalizations continue to fall and there’s still no sign of a spike.