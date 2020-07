Driving Is Restricted Over Columbia Road Overpass In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The surface of Columbia Road overpass in Grand Forks is buckling.

The streets department has reduced traffic to one lane in each direction.

They say it’s possible the entire overpass will need to be closed so repairs can be made.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion.