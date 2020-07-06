West Fargo Fire Department responds to two firework related fire calls Sunday

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Fire Department responded to two firework related fires on Sunday.

The first call at 3:22 a.m. was in regard to carbon monoxide levels. The resident at 2142 14th Street W informed firefighters that used fireworks had been stored in a plastic wheel barrow in the garage and had begun smoldering.

The resident extinguished the smoke, but significant damage had already occurred. Firefighters check the house and all residents for CO exposure.

The second call at 9:03 a.m. was for a fully engulfed vehicle at 1010 Larkin Lane. The flames then spread to a second vehicle. The first vehicle was deemed a total loss and the damage for the second vehicle is not available.

Fireworks stored in the trunk of the first vehicle are suspected to have caused the fire.

Additionally, between July 3 and July 5, the West Fargo Police Department responded to 63 firework calls. Fifty of those calls were for fireworks being shot off outside the designated time frame within city limits.