Clay County Health Department Debunking False Anti-Mask Information

Health experts say false information on social media is leading people to believe that masks don't work.

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. — As businesses continue to reopen, Clay County Health Department is reminding people you still need to wear masks and social distance.

They say masks are safe to wear, they do not cause breathing problems for those without a pre-exisitng condition and even wearing a cloth mask makes a difference.

The concern is the less we follow CDC guidelines the more prone we leave the region to more COVID-19 cases.

“We see the complacency out there that people have become a relaxed as things have started to open up more and if anyone is just following the news I believe there is about 31 states where the cases are going up significantly,” Clay County Health Department Cheryl Sapp said.

Sapp says it’s always important to get your information from reputable sources like the CDC and local health officials.