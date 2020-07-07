Gov. Walz announces $56.6 million proposal for emergency child care grants

Eligible child care providers will receive grant money over three months.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced their $56.6 million Coronavirus Relief Fund proposal that will support child care providers on Tuesday.

The proposal provides grants to family child care providers, child care centers and eligible certified centers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many child care providers have lost revenue due to smaller group sizes, additional cleaning and staffing and workflow changes.

Gov. Walz said, “Child care providers have stepped up to serve emergency workers and ensure families across Minnesota have a safe and reliable place to send their children. We will continue to support the critical work they do to educate out next generation, support families, and strengthen our economy.”

Eligible child care providers will receive grant money over three months. Family providers are eligible for up to $1,200 per month and licensed centers are eligible for up to $8,500 per month.

Eligibility for child care providers requires:

Providers to have been open and caring for children as of June 15 and through the duration of the three-month grant period

Revenue losses or increased costs associated with COVID-19

Providing financial incentives for working staff

Having a license in good standing



Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan submitted the proposal to the Legislative Advisory Commission for approval. Once the funding is approved, information about applying for the grants will be announced.