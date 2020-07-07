Midco Foundation donates $50,000 to Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D.–The Great Plains Food Bank received a $50,000 donation from the Midco Foundation in an effort to fight hunger.

The donation is part of a larger $250,000 commitment to eight food banks in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Kansas.

The Great Plains Food Bank will use the donation to support children, seniors and families across the region who are still struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Midcontinent Communications EVP and CFO Steve Grosser said, “Midco is concerned about the broader needs of society, particularly right now. Providing money to purchase food for those in need is a small but meaningful way for Midco to give back. We’re honored to support Great Plains Food Bank’s fight to end hunger.”

The Great Plains Food Bank estimates it will require nearly $12 million over the next year to meet the increased food demand caused by the pandemic.