Family of Airman killed at GFAFB plead for more information about her death

ARIZONA – The father and step mother of one of the airmen killed at the Grand Forks Air Force Base last month are asking for answers about the investigation into her death.

Brian and Kelly Murray say they are grateful for the Air Force helping them with 21-year-old Airman First Class Natasha Aposhian’s funeral.

However, the couple wants the military to tell them how 20-year-old Airman First Class Julian Torres got the gun they say he used in a murder-suicide. Firearms aren’t allowed in the dorm they were found dead in. They also want to know if the it was military-issued or his personal gun and if the military had red flags that Torres could have been unfit for service.

“You can’t really start healing until everything’s laid to rest,” Kelly Murray said.

“We understand that it’s an active investigation, but, again, at the end of it, we want.. we want the truth,” Brian Kelly explained.

The Murrays say they were told their daughter and Torres were dating for about one week leading up to her death.

The Murrays, who live in Arizona say politicians like Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Republican Sen. Martha McSally and Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego are working on their behalf. Senate candidate Mark Kelly has also contacted the family.

The family would like anyone who has information into A1C Aposhian’s death to direct message them on Twitter. You can click here to do so.