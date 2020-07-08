LIVE: Red River Market Making Changes For COVID-19

First Market Set For Saturday, July 11th

The Red River Market is back starting this weekend, with some big changes because of COVID-19.

The first market of the year is this Saturday, July 11th, from 10-2 downtown.

To promote social distancing, the market will spread out over twice as much space.

All vendors will wear masks. Customers are asked to as well.

Each vendor will have an empty stall separating them from other vendors.

Dining spaces are gone. All ready-to-eat food will be sold to-go.

Samples aren’t allowed either.

Organizers say they came up with these and many other changes after watching and learning from other farmers markets.

Organizer Simone Wai says, “We’re lucky that the community of farmers markets is a very open group that shares knowledge, that shares resources so we’ve been able to look for best practices that markets have been using and be able to pick and choose things that were working well.”

Click here for the market’s full list of COVID-19 changes this year.