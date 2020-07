WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force to hold press briefing at 10:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON–The White House Coronavirus Task Force is holding a press briefing at 10:30 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence will be leading the briefing which is taking place at the U.S. Department of Education.

President Donald Trump is not expected to make an appearance.

KVRR will stream the briefing on KVRR.com and KVRR’s Facebook page.