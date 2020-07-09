Jade Presents seeks support to “Save Our Stages”

FARGO, N.D.–Jade Presents and other local venues are asking for support from concert goers and local government officials to help save independent music venues across the United States.

Jade Presents hosts music events at venues such as Bluestem Amphitheater, Fargo Theatre, Sanctuary Events Center, Fargo Brewing Company and The Aquarium.

A campaign titled “Save Our Stages” was created by National Independent Venue Association to save venues and promoters that have been forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jade Presents, a member of NIVA, says it was the first to close venues and will be the last to fully reopen.

Concert goers can visit saveourstages.com to send a letter to Congress asking for independent music venues to be included in the next stimulus check.

Jade Presents says it already has support from North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer, but is still asking for support from North Dakota Senator John Hoeven, North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong and Minnesota Senator Colin Peterson.

The form to contact Congress will automatically populate with your Senators and Congressional Representative based on your zip code. The form can be found here.