North Dakota Man Fined $74,000 For Poaching Trophy Mule Deer Buck
NEW MEXICO — An Arnegard, North Dakota man is ordered to pay $74,000 in restitution for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in northwestern New Mexico.
Game and Fish says Cody Davis killed the animal out of season and didn’t have a license.
The investigation started in 2015 when game officers found a large headless buck.
They put up surveillance at the site and caught Davis four months later when he returned to retrieve the severed head that was stashed nearby.