2020 live horse racing at North Dakota Horse Park is a go

Races begin this Friday and Saturday, and continue next weekend

FARGO, N.D. — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, live horse racing is a good bet.

The races begin this Friday and Saturday at the North Dakota Horse Park in Fargo and will continue next weekend.

Event organizers have added hand sanitizing stations across the park, are encouraging people to wear face masks, and ask anyone who’s sick to stay home.

Masks are available for purchase.

They also encourage folks to follow social distancing guidelines.

General Manager Mark Bjerke says he hopes those attending take personal responsibility in keeping themselves and others safe.

“It is an outdoor event. There is no heating and air conditioning, so there’s no air moving around, so it should be a fairly safe environment. It should be easy — we have a hundred acres, it should be easy to space out,” said Bjerke.

Several food trucks including Fargo Fillies and Jumbo’s will be there this weekend.

Find full event information by clicking here.