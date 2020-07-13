Microsoft and Audubon Dakota partnering to advance the Urban Woods & Prairies Initiative

FARGO, N.D.–Microsoft is partnering with the National Audubon Society’s Audubon Dakota to advance the Urban Woods & Prairies Initiative.

The Initiative focuses on improvement of water storage and quality in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The partnership will help restore acres of wetland and prairie habitab in Heritage Hills Nature Park Restoration, Oakport Wetland Restoration and Forest River Nature Park.

Audubon Dakota Executive Director Marshall Johnson said, “The partnership with Microsoft is a win-win for our community and the Audubon Mission. To have a tremendous community partner such as Microsoft step up to support local habitat and recreation is a welcomed boost to this ongoing effort.”

Throughout the summer, Microsoft team members will work with Audubon Dakota to remove invasive plants and revegetation of pollinator plant communities.

Both groups will practice social distancing while working together.