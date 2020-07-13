Patients allowed one visitor per day according to new Essentia Health update

FARGO, N.D.–Essentia Health has updated its visitor policy to allow only one visitor per patient per day.

Previously, Essentia Health allowed one adult visitor at a time, but patients could have multiple visitors a day.

The policy was updated in order to protect patients and staff from the transmission of COVID-19.

Visitors will be allowed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day.

All visitors will be screened upon entering an Essentia facility. The screening includes multiple questions and a temperature screen. Visitors will also be required to wear masks at all times, frequently clean their hands and remain in the room of the patient they are visiting.

The policy applies to clinic appointments and inpatient and procedural patient care ares, including the emergency department.

The full policy update can be found at essentiahealth.org.