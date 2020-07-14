North Dakota reports 55 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Tuesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 55 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Tuesday.

Seventeen counties report new cases. Williams County reports the most new cases with 15 and Cass County the second most with 11.

A woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions from Cass County died.

The NDDoH says four previously reported cases in Burleigh County were inadvertently left in the system when new data was pulled. The total number of new cases has been adjusted to reflect this.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 4,493 positive cases, 42 current hospitalizations, 3,685 people recovered and 88 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,514 of the total positive cases and 73 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

235,497 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,427 total tests from yesterday)

125,033 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,155 unique individuals from yesterday)

120,540 – Total Negative (+1,104 unique individuals from yesterday)

4,493 – Total Positive (+55 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.3% – Daily Positivity Rate**

280 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)

42 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

3,685 – Total Recovered (+32 individuals from yesterday)

88 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY