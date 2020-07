Three Swift Fox arrive at Red River Zoo

FARGO, N.D.–The Red River Zoo has announced the arrival of three Swift Fox.

According to the Zoo, Swift Fox once lived on all of North Dakota’s prairies, but due to population decline, they are now rarely found in the state.

In addition to acquiring the foxes, the Zoo was able to expand their space for a future Swift Fox breeding program.

The foxes can be seen every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Zoo.