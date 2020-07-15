Bear Sighting in Becker County

The bear is fuzzy; the video is not.

A visitor gave a homeowner *paws* in Becker County.

Anne-Marye Hastad Hoban shared this video on Facebook.

A leisurely bear meandering up to her home on White Earth Bay around 10:15 Monday night.

The big furry lug bear-ly made a fuss.

Hoban guesses the bear was doing what bears do: looking for food.

She wrote “Out for a stroll and to-go garbage meal!”

But alas, no honey pot, or garbage can feast, and the bear makes its way back into the night.