Cass County COVID-19 Task Force Reminding People To Keep Following Guidelines

The task force says the overall positive rates have continued to drop from the peak in April. However people need to still take the virus seriously as they are noticing an uptick in July.

FARGO, N.D. — The Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force says things are looking better in Clay and Cass Counties.

With the state loosening restrictions cell phone data tracing found more people are on the move after being quarantined.

“I think we said it back at the beginning of the pandemic if you can’t easily remember or count the contacts you have been with in the past couple of days on one hand is it worth going out in those large group settings.”

Cass County Public Health is also noticing a trend in younger people contracting the virus.

“The average age has dropped about 10 years from about 45 to 35 in Cass County at the beginning of the pandemic.”

“We are seeing clusters of outbreaks related to increased activity such as 4th of july parties, weddings, funerals and family gatherings and we kind of look at this uptick and just take a precautionary note of lets not let this get any further.”

They say if everyone does their job we can curb the spread and help keep businesses open.

This includes social distancing, hand washing, and wearing a mask.

“So as Mayor I’m asking you and my political colleagues as well don’t pass it on put a mask on.”