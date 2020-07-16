Minnesota ICU patients with COVID-19 drops to 3-month low

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)–The number of coronavirus patients in Minnesota intensive care units has dipped to a three-month low.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported 103 patients in intensive care, a total last seen April 16 in the early weeks of the pandemic.

It also reported 249 total hospitalizations, continuing a downward trend from a peak in late May.

The state reported eight new deaths in line with another slow decline.

But there are also concerning signs. The state’s positivity rate–a measure of whether spread is accelerating–has inched up from 3.4% two weeks ago to 4.3%.