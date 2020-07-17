Moorhead fire crews monitoring fire at city’s compost site

MOORHEAD, Minn- The Moorhead Fire Department is monitoring a fire at the Moorhead Compost Site at 1800 Highway 75 North.

Authorities say it involves woodchips and compost. They say the fire is not expected to cause property damage and will be monitored until it’s fully extinguished.

Smoke may cause discomfort to those with respiratory issues. People in the area may notice smoke for the next several days.

Crews are also dealing with a fire at the Fargo City Landfill.