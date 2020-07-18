“Running Wild For The Red River Zoo” Gets People Out And Active While Helping Out The Zoo

The run follows CDC guidelines, as the runners are broken up into five staggered groups for social distancing.

FARGO, N.D. — The Red River Zoo is fundraising money with a fun run.

Running Wild For The Red River Zoo is way to get people out and active while helping the non-profit.

Organizers of the run say the money is needed after COVID-19 shut down the zoo.

The run follows CDC guidelines, as the runners are broken up into five staggered groups for social distancing.

The race runs a lap through the parking lot and then directly into the zoo.

Organizers say they are hopefully the fun run can become an annual race.

But really the core operations of the zoo need the support now, we need it now more then ever so events like this are going to help us, Executive Director For The Red River Zoo Sally Jacobson said.

Link To Donate To Zoo