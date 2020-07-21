Minnesota’s long-term care facilities make progress in fighting COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz gave an update on the number of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities on Tuesday.

Walz’s five-point plan, put in place on May 7, has worked to develop and expand testing, prioritize PPE supplies and tackle staffing needs among long-term care facilities.

Walz said, “With an aggressive multi-pronged strategy, this battle plan is helping ensure Minnesota’s long-term care facilities are more resilient and better prepared to contain the spread of COVID-19. We’ve made progress, but there’s still more work to do. Together with our partners in congregate care settings, we must continue to take action to protect our most vulnerable Minnesotans as this pandemic continues.”

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Walz provided the following up-to-date data:

Half of Minnesota’s 368 nursing homes have never had a reported case.

Only 24% of Minnesota’s nursing homes currently have an active outbreak.

77% of Minnesota’s 1,692 assisted living facilities have never had a reported case.

Only 8% of Minnesota’s assisted living facilities currently have an active outbreak

The growth in the number of facilities with a new outbreak has slowed significantly

Early May – average of 23 new facilities per day Mid-June – average of 7 new facilities per day Week of July 13 – average of 6 new facilities per day



Deaths at long-term care facilities at sharply declined from past weeks

137 – May 17-23 61 – June 7-13 13 – July 12-17



Additionally, of the 95 facilities which recorded large outbreaks of the virus, 51 of the them have been completely free of COVID-19 for 28 days.