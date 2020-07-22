Law Enforcement And Health Officials React To MN Mask Mandate

The state joins a growing list of other with mask mandates including Texas, California and Michigan

MOORHEAD, MINN. — “The expectation is that a business owner takes this on their own and treats this governor, staff has mentioned in this press conference that they are treating people like any other customer that they have issues with,” Moorhead Police Captain Deric Swenson said.

People across Minnesota are in for changes on Saturday as face masks will be required in all indoor places.

The state joins a growing list of other with mas mandates including Texas, California and Michigan.

Health officials say the change will help keep COVID-19 numbers down.

“None of ourselves should think of ourselves as being immune, because we have seen that this virus has affected so many people from all ages,” Cheryl Sapp Of Clay County Health Department said.

Moorhead Police Department Captain Deric Swenson says the department will not be actively looking for those violating the mandate.

“We are not going to be patrolling the businesses looking for people not wearing masks, we will be responding to complaints of people who are refusing to leave or we would be responding to people who have become violent or disorderly during the confrontation with employees,” Swenson said.

Swenson says the department has not been seeing issues with other retailers like Menards or other businesses that have already started requiring masks.

Minnesota Health Department will be distributing masks to communities and businesses.

Sapp says the best defense against COVID-19 is for people to continue to follow social distancing and wear your mask.

“It’s a force to be reckoned with and I think wearing a mask personally I think it’s a small sacrifice we can make because we are going to be dealing with this for some time,” Sapp said.