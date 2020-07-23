Mass COVID-19 Testing Event in Jamestown

The event was held at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds from 3 to 6 p.m.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Another mass testing event for COVID-19 in Jamestown.

The goal is to test 600 people.

The last outdoor drive-up event was held June 18th.

Anyone could be tested but they were giving priority to those in close contact with positive cases.

Those with positive results should be notified within one to three days.

Those with a negative result should find out within five to seven days.