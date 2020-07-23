Military Pay Raises And Funding For ND Military Missions Passes Senate

Bill Now Goes To The U.S. House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Service members are closer to getting a three percent pay raise.

It’s included in the latest National Defense Authorization Act which was just passed by the Senate.

The bill includes funding for a number of North Dakota defense missions.

It restricts the retirement of the global hawk at Grand Forks Air Force Base and provides for B-52 upgrades, new helicopters and ICBMs at Minot Air Force Base.

Republican North Dakota U.S. Sen. John Hoeven said, “It makes sure that we retain all of the Global Hawks which we need to do. Again, Grand Forks is the lead on the Global Hawk. But also strong support for the North Dakota National Guard and they do an incredible job.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, also a North Dakota Republican, said, “I am glad we were able to pass it on time with overwhelming bipartisan support, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House to get a final product done that we can pass and get to the president for his signature.”

The bill includes $170 million for North Dakota National Guard to buy new MQ-9 aircraft and prevent the premature shutdown of the production line.