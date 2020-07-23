North Dakota reports 128 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Thursday

Cass County accounts for 2,734 of the total positive cases and 75 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 128 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.

Twenty-one counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 48 and Cass County the second most with 19.

A man in his 70s with underlying health conditions from Burleigh County died.

The NDDoH says previously reported cases from Burleigh County and Dunn County were determined to be from out of state.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 5,493 positive cases, 57 current hospitalizations, 4,475 people recovered and 97 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

275,255 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,318 total tests from yesterday)

140,816 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,550 unique individuals from yesterday)

135,323 – Total Negative (+1,424 unique individuals from yesterday)

5,493 – Total Positive (+128 unique individuals from yesterday)

3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

322 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)

57 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

4,475 – Total Recovered (+68 individuals from yesterday)

97 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY