DFL criticizes MNGOP for “politicizing COVID-19”

Party Chairman Ken Martin says this was not a political issue, but it's a concern where we need to look to health experts and scientists.

MINNESOTA – The DFL is responding to Republican criticism of the mask mandate, and calling out the GOP for politicizing COVID-19.

They advise everyone to wear masks to stop the spike in Coronavirus cases.

Martin adds the idea that the mask mandate was infringing on peoples freedoms and civil liberties is silly, and Minnesotans need to be in this fight together for the collective good.

“When George Bush said that ‘What we’re facing right now is bigger than these small differences between the parties’ He was absolutely right. There is issues that are partisan, but this isn’t one of them. I hope the Republicans wake up on this one,” said DFL Chairman Ken Martin.

Martin also criticized the federal response for being too slow and not having adequate support for State Governments to respond to the Coronavirus.