MOORHEAD, Minn.–Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour stop at the Bluestem Amphitheater has been rescheduled for Friday, June 4, 2021.

The concert was originally scheduled for June 6, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

Ticket and concert info can be found by reaching out to Tickets300.