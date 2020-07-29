Emergency Rent Bridge continues helping North Dakota residents pay rent during pandemic

Since May, the program has supported over 300 renters in 15 counties.

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health is reminding residents that the Emergency Rent Bridge can provide assistance to those struggling to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many North Dakotans have been receiving temporary federal unemployment payments which are scheduled to end this week.

Without the extra payments. North Dakotans may once again find it difficult to pay their bills.

The Emergency Rent Bridge is open to those living in an apartment, house or manufactured home that requires a lot payment.

Since May, the program has supported over 300 renters in 15 counties avoid eviction.

Eligibility requirements can be found here.