Fargo man jumps from three story apartment to escape fire

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

FARGO, N.D.–A Fargo man was injured after jumping from the third floor of an apartment building that caught fire Thursday morning.

Fire crews arrived at 3rd Avenue North and 6th Street North at approximately 1:30 a.m. and could see heavy fire from the top floor of the building.

Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the fire in order to search the building for further occupants. No other tenants were found and the fire was contained to one apartment on the third floor.

The man who jumped from the third floor was taken to a local hospital. Fargo Fire says the man was conscious at the scene, but his current condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.