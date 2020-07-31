North Dakota records highest COVID-19 cases in single day

Cass County accounts for 2,897 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 168 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday.

The previous record for most new cases in a day was 160 set on July 21.

Twenty-nine counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 38 and Cass County the second most with 25.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 6,469 positive cases, 47 current hospitalizations, 5,289 people recovered and 103 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

310,232 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,292 total tests from yesterday)

153,964 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,103 unique individuals from yesterday)

147,495 – Total Negative (+1,935 unique individuals from yesterday)

6,469 – Total Positive (+168 unique individuals from yesterday)

3.2% – Daily Positivity Rate**

364 – Total Hospitalized (+8 individual from yesterday)

47 – Currently Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

5,289 – Total Recovered (+108 individuals from yesterday)

103 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY