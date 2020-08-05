One Moorhead Man Killed, One Hurt In Single Vehicle Crash In Otter Tail County

The patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. — We now know the names of two young Moorhead men involved in a deadly single vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in New York Mills.

The state patrol says 21-year-old Daniel Carlson lost control of his vehicle near Broadway Road, entered the median and rolled several times before coming to rest on Highway 10.

His passenger, 21-year-old William Jackson, died.

Carlson was taken to Perham Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash.