Court Appearance Friday For Man Charged In Shooting Of Grand Forks Officer
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The man charged with shooting and killing Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte is expected back in court tomorrow.
A court hearing by zoom has been scheduled for 9 a.m..
Salamah Pendleton is accused of shooting and killing his own mother along with Officer Holte while being served an eviction notice in May.
A Grand Forks Sheriff’s deputy was wounded in the shootout.
An investigation found that officers fired at Pendleton after he fired first and then he opened fire on them a second time.
Pendleton is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and other charges
He remains behind bars.