Court Appearance Friday For Man Charged In Shooting Of Grand Forks Officer

A court hearing by zoom has been scheduled for Friday morning at 9

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The man charged with shooting and killing Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte is expected back in court tomorrow.

Salamah Pendleton is accused of shooting and killing his own mother along with Officer Holte while being served an eviction notice in May.

A Grand Forks Sheriff’s deputy was wounded in the shootout.

An investigation found that officers fired at Pendleton after he fired first and then he opened fire on them a second time.

Pendleton is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and other charges

He remains behind bars.